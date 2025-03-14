Man who spat at ambulance staff in Derry jailed

By Court Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:37 BST
A man who was given a suspended sentence at the end of last year and then reoffended within months has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Stephen Paul Matthew Hargan (39) of Brookdale Park in Derry admitted a series of charges including disorderly at Altnagelvin Hospital that occurred on January 16 of this year.

The court heard that police attended the hospital where they found Hargan, who was 'shouting and spitting' and being restrained by ambulance staff.

Three different members of staff said they had been spat at by Hargan and when arrested he spat in a police vehicle.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

At interview, Hargan said that he had been drinking for days and remembered nothing.

He apologised for his behaviour and said it was not like him.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said the defendant had been in custody since the offences.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that 'this sort of behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated'.

He sentenced Hargan to 8 months in prison.

