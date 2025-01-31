Man who told police his name was 'f*** you' on Derry's Peace Bridge sentenced
Charles Quigley (38) of Meenan Drive in Derry admitted a charge of disorderly behavior and one of assault on police that occurred on October 30.
The court heard on Friday that police attended the bridge and found Quigley, who was described as 'volatile and aggressive'.
He was asked for his name by the police and replied, 'my name is f--k you'.
Quigley continued to shout despite being warned to stop, and was escorted off the bridge when he headbutted an officer.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that alcohol was 'a major issue' for this defendant, who had pleased guilty to the charges against him.
Quigley was given a sentence of five months imprisonment which was suspended for three years, 12 months probation and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.