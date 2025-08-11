Man who took top off and tried to fight while being ejected from Derry bar sentenced

By Court Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
A man who was trying to fight after being ejected from a local bar has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behavior.

Dean Elliott (27) of no fixed abode was charged in relation to an incident which occurred on August 9.

Derry Magistrates Court was told on Monday that police were alerted to an incident where bouncers at the scene were trying to remove Elliott from the premises.

Police, the court heard, attempted to assist in the situation, but Elliott continued to resist, removing his top and trying to fight. This then led to him being arrested at the time.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that 'a lot of drink' had been taken at the time of the incident, adding that Elliott has 'no recollection' of what had happened and that there were 'no aggravated features'.

He was sentenced to two months in custody, suspended for twelve months.

