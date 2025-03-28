Man who used someone else's bank card to buy goods in Derry sentenced
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liam Harkin (34) of St. Columbs Wells was charged with the fraud after he used a bank card that was not his to make a number of purchases in different shops on July 6, 2023.
He was also charged with an assault on January 30 last year in Altnagelvin Hospital.
Police were called to the scene after Harkin was said to be swinging at the injured party. It was initially thought that no injury had occurred but it was later found that the injured party had suffered soft tissue injuries.
Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan said that Harkin had declined interviews for both offences, pleading guilty due to his 'chronic alcoholism', and had 'shown remorse' for the incidents.
District Judge Barney McElholm sentenced him to five months in custody, suspended for three years and ordered him to pay a compensation to the cardholder of £54.26.