Man who wrote graffiti on Derry hospital's infants feeding room and signed name sentenced

A man who wrote sectarian graffiti on a wall in Altnagelvin Hospital and signed his name has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Darren McGrath (19) of Dacre Terrace in Derry admitted a charge of criminal damage to the wall in an infants feeding room at the hospital on February 11.

The court heard cleaning staff found the room had been vandalised and sectarian graffiti written on the wall.

Food had also been thrown on the floor.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

McGrath's name was written on the wall.

CCTV was examined and McGrath and a female were seen entering the room at 10.15pm and leaving at 11.30pm.

McGrath was seen to have a black marker similar to the one used to vandalise the walls.

When interviewed the defendant accepted the CCTV footage but said he had no recollection of the incident.

He said that if he did it he wanted to apologise.

Damage was estimated to be at £200.

Defence counsel Stephen McNicholl said this incident occurred during 'a dip' in McGrath's mental health.

He said at the hearing on Friday that the defendant was only released from prison last week.

McGrath was sentenced to nine months custody, suspended for two years and ordered to pay £200 compensation.