Man with 109 previous convictions accused of smashing window with bottle of WKD

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with criminal damage and assault.

Patrick McGonagle (52) of Moyola Drive in Derry was charged with an assault and disorderly behaviour that was said to have occurred on July 17 and a case of criminal damage that was said to have occurred on August 1.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court was told that McGonagle was said to have emptied a bottle of beer over a member of staff in Foyle Haven, as well as allegedly shouting sectarian comments after police were called to the scene.

He was subsequently released on a 28 day charge and police were later called by his sister on August 1 after she said he threw a bottle of WKD at her window and broke it, it was claimed in court.

McGonagle denies smashing the window, claiming that he only tapped it, the court heard.

Police objected to bail as the defendant has 109 previous convictions and there was a risk of reoffending.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that McGonagle had been drinking in his sister's house where he had been staying as his own residence was being repaired at the time he allegedly smashed the window.

Mr. MacDermott asked for bail to be granted to an address approved by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

He was released on bail to an address approved by the PSNI and will appear again on August 28.