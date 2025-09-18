A man who assaulted a nurse in Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Peter Mullan (35) of Victoria Road, Ballymagorry admitted a charge of disorderly behavior and assault on the nurse on August 23.

The court heard that police went to the hospital after reports of an intoxicated male.

Staff reported that Mullan was shouting and waving his arms about while being triaged and had almost knocked over a monitor.

Mullan then tried to leave the area and when a nurse tried to stop him he pushed her with both hands and the only thing stopping her from falling was a chair behind her.

The court was told that patients in the A&E department were 'distressed' by Mullan's behaviour.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that her client had expressed remorse.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said that the defendant had 'an atrocious record' and was in breach of suspended sentences.

He said that not only was assaulting a nurse serious in itself it also disrupted medical services.

He jailed Mullan for a total of 9 months.