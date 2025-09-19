A woman who admitted 'a mean, low, despicable offence' of stealing from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Alicia Teresa Duddy (53) of Dereen Drive in Strathfoyle admitted one charge of the theft of £2,600 from the charity on a date between March 4, 2022 and November 7, 2023.

The court heard that a fundraiser was organised for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and held in a local hotel.

Vouchers from local businesses were raffled and in total £2,600 was raised.

Once the investigation began, the hotel confirmed the event had taken place and the charity said they had not received any money.

When Duddy was interviewed she said she had been trying to let the money build up and added she couldn't believe that they had raised so much.

The court, sitting on Friday, heard that the defendant had gambling addiction issues.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghy said it was 'a despicable offence to steal money from a charity', but he added the one thing in Duddy's favour was that she had paid the money to her solicitor.

The barrister said that Duddy's life 'had broken down' as a result of her addiction.

District Judge Ted Magill said that it was a mean offence to steal from a charity.

He added that one of the issues was that such thefts had 'a chilling affect' on people’s willingness to give to charities as they didn't want their money going to someone's gambling addiction.

The judge said if Duddy had not managed to pay the money back she would have gone straight to prison.

He imposed a six month prison sentence suspended for three years, and a compensation order in favour of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Charity for £2,600.