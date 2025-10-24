A former press officer and journalist previously convicted of attempted sexual communication with a child is back behind bars after his licence was revoked.

Michael McMonagle has had his licence revoked and has been returned to prison following a breach of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order earlier in October.

McMonagle (44) had been sentenced to 18 months in prison in November last year, with half to be served in custody and half on licence for sexual communication with a child charges.

Prior to the sentencing he had pleaded guilty to 14 offences of sexual communication with a child and incitement of a child to engage in a sexual act on dates between June 2020 until August 2021.

He was released in August and then earlier this month he was charged with breaching his SOPO by being in a chat room without the permission of his designated risk manager on October 21.

McMonagle admitted the offence and received a suspended sentence at Limavady Magistrate's Court sitting in Coleraine.

At that hearing the court heard that procedures had begun to revoke McMonagle's licence and recall him to prison.

That was done on Thursday, October 23 and McMonagle was returned to prison to serve out the remainder of his licence period.

At that recent hearing in Limavady, a police officer told the court that McGonagle is a Category 2 registered sex offender who is prohibited from accessing chat rooms without permission of his designated risk manager.

She told the court that on October 21 McMonagle was asked for his device for examination and it was discovered he had been on a site with a chat room element and had contacted a number of females.

The court heard that McMonagle accepted he had not told his designated risk manager about this and he was arrested.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk told the court since his release the defendant had 'kept himself to himself'.

He said the offences and his conviction have had 'a significant affect on his life' and it was a major fall from grace as McMonagle had a previous career in journalism and public relations.

The solicitor said at the time that McMonagle had abided by all other conditions but probation had begun the paper work as regards the revoking of his licence.