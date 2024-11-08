Michael McMonagle jailed: Derry press officer 'a predator who was combing the internet for underage victims'

A former Sinn Féin press officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison with half to be served in custody for a series of child sex offences involving police decoys.

Michael McMonagle (43) of Limewood Street in Derry had pleaded guilty to 14 offences of sexual communication with a child and incitement of a child to engage in a sexual act on dates between June 2020 until August 2021.

The court was told that all of the offences involved police decoys and there had been no actual contact with any children, but with police officers acting as both young males and females.

Defence counsel Kieran Mallon KC was critical of press reports about the case stating there had been ‘a near total eclipse of the truth’.

Michael McMonagle arrives at Bishops Street Courthouse for sentencing on Friday morning. (Photo: Pacemaker Press)

He said in fact the defendant had never even talked to a child and there had been no attempt to meet up with children.

The barrister said that this ‘flies in the face of how it had been reported in the press’.

He described the defendant as ‘a victim of a media witch hunt’ and said the case had been ‘politicised’.

Passing sentence Judge Neil Rafferty KC said that across all the charges there were ‘in total six decoy/fictitious children ranging from 12 years to under 16 years.’

Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher.

The judge said that McMonagle had said he was ‘ashamed of his behaviour and deeply regretted the hurt and problems he had caused for other people’.

He said that due to his guilty plea McMonagle was entitled to a reduction in his sentence.

He was given a 18 month sentence with 9 months in custody and 9 on licence.

He also has to sign the Sex Offenders Register for a period of 7 years and had a Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed for a period of 10 years.

McMonagle arrives at court on Friday morning with a suitcase. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

Police spoke to the media outside the courthouse after McMonagle was sentenced to nine months in prison and nine on licence for 14 charges of: attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a child between 13 and 16 to engage in a sexual activity, including penetration.

As a result of a proactive policing operation led by the PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team, it was discovered that from May 2020 over the course of 15 months McMonagle interacted with a number of ‘child’ profiles between the age of 12 and 14.

He quickly turned the conversation to that of a sexual nature, police said, and in August 2021 attempted to get what he believed to be multiple children aged 14 and under to perform sexual acts.

Detectives then attended the home address of McMonagle on Thursday, August 19, 2021 with a warrant and a number of electronic devices were seized to capture evidence of the chat logs, images and identified usernames he was using online.

Michael McMonagle arrives at Bishops Street Courthouse for sentencing on Friday morning. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Mr McMonagle was interviewed and charged to attend court in relation to identified offences, he plead guilty on September 23, 2024.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher commented on this case saying: “Our Child Internet Protection Team work in online spaces so that we can catch paedophiles, hopefully before they traumatise and harm children in our communities.

“It is by no means an easy job but a rewarding one when we are able to bring offenders like McMonagle before the courts as we have done so today.

“McMonagle is a predator who was combing the internet for underage victims.

“Let this serve as a warning, we are everywhere. If you are attempting to communicate with a child online in a sexual way, you will be caught and you will face the full force of the law when you are.”

The PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team are the busiest they have ever been since their inception in 2010. In 2023, 330 IIOC related searches were carried out 126% more than 2022, thousands of devices seized and uncovered tens of thousands of indecent images of children.

Statistics show that child sexual abuse crimes including those online, recorded by the Police Service NI throughout 2023, rose to 3,493. This is an average of 10 a day, and an increase of 210 offences from the previous year.

In 2023 officers reviewed over 27 million images from seized devices identifying around 200 thousand indecent images of children successfully identifying child victims in 57 cases.

Police are now using this opportunity to deter people from vigilante activity, stating that vigilante ‘paedophile hunters’ in NI are slowing down police investigations and even prevent criminal justice outcomes.

In 2022 a Judge sitting in a Tyrone court condemned the actions of so-called ‘paedophile hunters’ and stated they have never been able to convict a person on their ‘type of evidence’. This leaves potentially serious offenders free to move away without any legal controls on their movements or where they can seek employment disappearing without trace.

The activists are causing people to be wrongly accused in some cases and attacked. Cases have fallen through or possible criminal outcomes reduced due to ‘evidence’ being gathered by these groups outside of the law, undermining the integrity of any subsequent police investigation and bringing human rights into question.

Policing the online world requires specialist skills to ensure an investigation is of sufficient quality to bring a high risk offender to justice. They want vigilante groups to let their specialist teams do the job they have been trained to do.

Detective Chief Superintendent Fisher adds: “The police are the only lawful accountable authority to investigate suspected criminality.

“Not only are the workings of these groups hindering our investigations in this space, they are not in a position to ensure safeguarding issues are addressed.

“We take great care in gathering robust evidence and yes we welcome the public to come forward and report concerns to us, but we are firm in our messaging that only we should take action against potential perpetrators.”

“The safety of victims and innocent family members should be at the forefront, as well as gathering the best possible evidence to put predators before the courts.

“We would remind these groups that their methods also fall within the category of criminality – blackmail, assault, false imprisonment – naming but a few potential charges.”

Police urged that parents/ guardians and wider local communities should report any activity, online or physical towards a child that they find concerning. Similarly if you have concerns or suspicions that an adult you know or live with may be engaging in this type of illegal activity report to Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.