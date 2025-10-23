Michelle O’Neill hails courage and determination of Bloody Sunday families

Michelle O’Neill has expressed solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families following the acquittal of Soldier F on Thursday.

The First Minister acknowledged their hurt following the not guilty verdicts delivered at Belfast Crown Court.

“I want to commend the courage and determination of the Bloody Sunday families. For more than five decades, they have campaigned with dignity and resilience for justice for their loved ones, their deeply cherished sons and fathers, uncles and brothers.

"I extend my full solidarity to the families and to the wider community of Derry who will be hurting today. I will continue to support you all in whatever steps you choose to take next in pursuit of justice,” the Sinn Féin Vice-President said.

Family members and supporters of those killed on Bloody Sunday, hold photos of those killed as they walk towards Belfast Crown Court in Belfast, Northern Ireland on October 23, 2025. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

She made the remarks after Soldier F was found not guilty of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney at Belfast Crown Court.

The former British Army paratrooper was also found not guilty of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

Ms. O’Neill noted that nobody has been held accountable for the murders of 13 innocent anti-internment demonstrators in the Bogside on January 30, 1972.

“Fifty three years ago, the British Army indiscriminately murdered civilians on the streets of Derry. Over fifteen years ago, the then British Prime Minister publicly acknowledged the role of British soldiers on Bloody Sunday.

"Yet, not one British soldier or their military and political superiors has ever been held to account. That is an affront to justice,” said Ms. O’Neill.