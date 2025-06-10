Muir says protecting Derry’s drinking water key as he prepares to launch Mobuoy consultation this week

Andrew Muir says protecting Derry’s drinking water is a key priority and he hopes to launch a consultation on remediation proposals for the illegal Mobuoy dump this week.

He was speaking at the Stormont Assembly on Monday after two men were jailed for their role in the massive illegal dump outside Derry last week.

Up to 60 per cent of Derry’s drinking water is taken from the River Faughan at Cloghole just a few kilometres downstream of the Mobuoy superdump, which the environment minister estimates could cost at least £700m to clean-up.

"Safeguarding public health, ensuring safe drinking water and reducing the environmental impact of the Mobuoy site are paramount to me. My Department recognises that it has a duty under the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 to promote the cleanliness of water in waterways and underground strata and will continue to take action to safeguard water quality and the environment at Mobuoy,” he said.

Mr. Muir advised: “NI Water’s Carmoney water treatment works takes its supply from river water abstracted less than two kilometres downstream of the Mobuoy site, and safeguarding the drinking water supply and the environment is unequivocally a priority for me.”

The Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) told MLAs he hoped to launch a consultation on remediation proposals this week.

The consultation, he said, will run for 16 weeks to take account of the July and August holiday periods with stakeholder engagement meetings planned for early September.

“My officials will require some time, which is likely to be just a few days, to address the logistical details of the launch of the consultation, but I hope to launch it later this week, with engagement events planned for September,” he said.

The River Faughan. (Picture Faughan Anglers)

The estimated cost of cleaning up the dump is eye-watering, Mr. Muir said.

“It could cost up to £700 million. I will be looking to the UK Government not just for financial support for a public inquiry but for the cost to remediate the site.

"Those are significant costs for those of us who are in the Executive to bear whilst we are continuing to deliver public services in Northern Ireland and doing good work in supporting agriculture and, more broadly, improving our environment,” the minister said.