Naomi Long condemns Derry attacks on PSNI officers and promises tougher sentencing

Naomi Long discussed a recent spate of attacks on police in Derry with Jon Boutcher and has said she intends bringing in tougher sentences for people who attack officers.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton asked the Minister of Justice what she was doing to support PSNI officers subjected to assaults and threats.

He referred to the injuries suffered by nine PSNI officers in Derry and Strabane over the course of one weekend recently.

Mrs Long: replied: “I contacted the Chief Constable about the incidents that took place and extended my support and solidarity to the officers affected, as well as to their families and colleagues, because they have to face into such situations every day and showed great courage and fortitude in continuing with their work even though they were subjected to quite significant injury.”

Gary Middleton MLA

The Justice Minister described such attacks as entirely unacceptable.

"When somebody goes out in the morning to serve our community, to keep us safe and put themselves between us and harm, they have a right to expect our support and our cooperation and to be safe in doing so.

“That is the least that they should expect from us. There is lots of accountability with regard to police who behave badly, but there must also be accountability for members of the public who behave badly towards them,” she stated.

Mrs. Long said she intends introducing tougher sentencing for people who attack public servants such as police officers.

“That is why I am bringing forward in the sentencing Bill later this year additional aggravating factors in attacking someone who is delivering a public service, is a public servant or is delivering a service to the public, which covers a gamut of people who put themselves out there every day to serve the public and do not deserve to be abused, threatened or attacked for doing so.

"I have also had conversations with the Chief Constable on the matter because I am concerned about the impact that it has on both morale and recruitment.”

Mr. Middleton said: “When health workers are attacked, it is rightly condemned. There should be zero tolerance. When Fire Service operators are attacked, again, it should be condemned and there should be zero tolerance. Unfortunately, the PSNI does not seem to receive the same respect across the board.”