New Troubles bill reforming ICRIR and introducing ‘strong safeguards’ for British Army veterans tabled

Hilary Benn has introduced a new Troubles bill at Westminster to give effect to the Joint Framework to address the legacy of the conflict jointly announced with Simon Harris last month.

The Secretary of State told MPs he was also laying a draft remedial order under the Human Rights Act to remove the immunity from prosecution provisions contained in the controversial NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act introduced by the Conservative Government in 2023.

The primary legislation, he said, would strengthen the governance of the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which is being renamed, the Legacy Commission.

The new Troubles bill will also include a range of ‘strong safeguards’ for British Army veterans and former police officers who would not have to travel to the North to engage with legacy bodies under the proposals.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn (R) and Tánaiste of Ireland Simon Harris at a press conference at Hillsborough Castle on September 19, 2025. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Mr. Benn said the legislation will reflect the principles of the Stormont House Agreement.

"The new Troubles bill will reform the Independent Commission [the ICRIR] to be renamed the Legacy Commission, with statutory oversight to provide accountability and confidence, and learning from Operation Kenova, a statutory victims and survivors advisory group,” he told the British House of Commons.

He said the governance of the ICRIR would be ‘significantly strengthened’ with ‘two co-directors, statutory conflicts of interest duties and appointments made only following independent advice’.

The Legacy Commission will, he said, have enhanced investigative powers and the new legislation will put in place ‘a fairer disclosure regime, ensuring that the commission has the power it needs to find answers for families and can make public the maximum possible information consistent with the state's responsibilities to protect life and national security’.

Mr. Benn said it will also fulfil the Labour Government’s commitment to restore the small number of Troubles inquests stopped by the Legacy Act.

Other inquests that had not yet commenced will be referred to the Solicitor General who will independently consider whether they should be dealt with by the Legacy Commission or the coroners’ courts.

Last month the British Government said it would be bringing in special protections for British Army veterans asked to engage with the legacy process.

This was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon with Mr. Benn telling MPs the ‘strong safeguards for veterans’ will also apply to ‘other people such as former police officers’.

"They will mean that no witness will need to travel to NI to engage with legacy mechanisms. They will have right to do so remotely because coroners and judges in the commission will be legally required to allow this and support for veterans will be available to assist them in doing so,” he stated.

He continued: “The welfare of veterans will be given proper consideration as to whether they are required to give evidence. This will include the right of veterans to seek anonymity when doing so and our protections will not be limited to legislation.

"Any contact with veterans will be facilitated through the Ministry of Defence (MoD), protecting veterans from cold-calling and veterans will not be required to rehearse the historical context surrounding incidents where such information can be obtained from other sources including the MoD.

"These measures will provide what the three UK veterans' commissioners have called for, not immunity from the law, but fairness under it,” he declared.

Mr. Benn said the draft remedial order under the Human Rights Act will remove the immunity scheme under the old Legacy Act that, he told MPs, offered ‘false promises’ that could never be introduced.

He thanked the Tánaiste Simon Harris for the Irish Government’s commitments under the Joint Framework announced last month.

These include the establishment of a new legacy unit within An Garda Síochána to investigate all unresolved Troubles-related incidents in Ireland, and a new cross-jurisdictional Independent Commission for Information Recovery (ICIR) – originally suggested under Stormont House in 2014 – that will initially operated on a pilot basis.

The Secretary of State referred to the challenge of trying to arrive at an agreed way forward when dealing with the legacy of the conflict.

He said: “Since my appointment last year I've had many discussions with political parties, victims' and survivors' organisations, human rights groups, veterans and others affected by the Troubles.

"Given the views held by so many people, often diametrically opposed, it was always going to be impossible to set out a plan that gives everybody, everything that they want.

"There will be elements of our approach that some people will welcome and others will not.”

Mr. Benn acknowledge the scepticism among many victims.

"I also recognise, because of what has gone before, there is a great lack of trust in all of us in this house, on the part of victims and survivors.

"That is unfortunately the reality but it is not and it never has been an argument for not trying to find a way forward and I hope that those who want to see a fair and effective approach to the legacy which can command greater support in Northern Ireland will recognise that these measures represent fundamental reform and will therefore be given a chance to succeed.

"Time waits for no one, least of all for the many families who lost loved ones, and they, ultimately will be the judge of whether these new arrangements can give the answers that they have sought for so long.

"I hope that together we will be able to grasp this opportunity and so help the people of Northern Ireland to look to a future freer of the burden of the past,” he declared.