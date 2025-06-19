Nine of 11 people charged with Derry disorder due in court today

By Staff Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2025, 09:01 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 09:04 BST
Nine of 11 people arrested by police in connection with disorder in Nailor’s Row in Derry on Tuesday are due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court today.

Eight of nine males charged, one aged 14, three aged 15, two aged 16, a 29-year-old and a 30 year-old, have been charged with the offence of riotous behaviour. One of the 15-year-olds faces an additional charge of throwing a petrol bomb.

A ninth person, a man aged 47 years old, has been charged with the offence of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Two male teenagers, aged 16 and 17 years old, who were also arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour on Monday night in connection with the disorder have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed this morning.

