Nine of 11 people charged with Derry disorder due in court today
Eight of nine males charged, one aged 14, three aged 15, two aged 16, a 29-year-old and a 30 year-old, have been charged with the offence of riotous behaviour. One of the 15-year-olds faces an additional charge of throwing a petrol bomb.
A ninth person, a man aged 47 years old, has been charged with the offence of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Two male teenagers, aged 16 and 17 years old, who were also arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour on Monday night in connection with the disorder have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed this morning.