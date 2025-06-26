‘No dispute on the facts’ in case of Derry man charged with preventing lawful burial of father's corpse

Derry Crown Court has heard that 'there is no dispute on the facts' in a case of a man charged with preventing the lawful burial of his father's corpse.

John Garrett O'Sullivan (56) of Culmore Road faces one charge that he prevented the lawful burial of a corpse between July 1 and 18, 2024.

The case was due for arraignment at the Crown Court on Thursday but a defence barrister, Stephen Mooney, said that after consulting with O'Sullivan he had 'some concerns'.

He said a psychiatric report had been arranged for July 24/25.

The barrister said that there were two issues being explored, one being fitness to plead and the other being a legal defence to the charge.

Mr Mooney said that the facts in the case are not an issue.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC said a psychiatric report was required before proceeding.

He adjourned the case until August 18 and said it will likely be September before an arraignment could occur.