‘No dispute on the facts’ in case of Derry man charged with preventing lawful burial of father's corpse

By Court Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 12:02 BST

Derry Crown Court has heard that 'there is no dispute on the facts' in a case of a man charged with preventing the lawful burial of his father's corpse.

John Garrett O'Sullivan (56) of Culmore Road faces one charge that he prevented the lawful burial of a corpse between July 1 and 18, 2024.

The case was due for arraignment at the Crown Court on Thursday but a defence barrister, Stephen Mooney, said that after consulting with O'Sullivan he had 'some concerns'.

He said a psychiatric report had been arranged for July 24/25.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075placeholder image
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The barrister said that there were two issues being explored, one being fitness to plead and the other being a legal defence to the charge.

Mr Mooney said that the facts in the case are not an issue.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC said a psychiatric report was required before proceeding.

He adjourned the case until August 18 and said it will likely be September before an arraignment could occur.

