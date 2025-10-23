Notorious Newtownabbey paedophile with 110 previous offences child sex offences pleads guilty to new charges before Derry Crown Court

By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 13:32 BST
Bishop Street Courthouse
One of the most notorious child sex abuse offenders in the country pleaded guilty at his arraignment before Derry Crown Court to fourteen new child abuse offences between March 18 and November 9, 2024.

Carey Lyons, 67, whose address was given as Claremont House in Derry has amassed a total of 110 previous child abuse offences including indecent assaults, possessing and making images and breaching Sexual Offences Prevention Orders.

In court on Thursday he pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching a SOPO; twelve charges of possessing category A,B and C indecent images of children aged from four years to nine years being sexually abused and; one charge of possessing eleven prohibited images of children.

Lyons entered his guilty pleas from Maghaberry where he awaits sentencing for similar offences.

Bishop Street Courthouse

A defence barrister said Lyons was due to be sentenced for those offences at Belfast Crown Court.

Judge McCormick agreed to a submission that the newly admitted charges be transferred for sentencing to Belfast.

