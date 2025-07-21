Police ask for alcohol ban as part of bail conditions for girl (14) accused of assault

A police officer has told Derry Magistrate's Court that 'while it might sound silly' he wanted an alcohol ban imposed on a 14-year-old girl as part of her bail conditions.

The girl appeared before the court on Monday charged with two assaults and a charge of criminal damage on July 20.

The police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail and said the girl was already on bail for assaulting staff in a children's home but was charged with assaulting another child in the home.

The officer said that police did not believe the girl would adhere to any bail conditions.

The court heard the girl was alleged to have poured milk over the alleged victim.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said he could easily remand the girl into custody but granted bail on condition she has no contact with the alleged injured party, observed a curfew and abstained from alcohol.

She will appear again on August 5.