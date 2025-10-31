Police Halloween festival concerns after Derry man allegedly threatened to drive car into crowd

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard that a man allegedly threatened to drive a car into a crowd of pedestrians in an incident which has caused police 'serious concern' in light of the Halloween Festival.

The accused, Christopher O'Reilly (33) of Clon Dara in Derry was charged with assaulting a Fire and Rescue officer on October 29 and allegedly threatened to throw boiling water over him.

He was also charged with possessing class A drugs, valued by a police officer at more than £20,000, with intent to supply as well as simple possession of the drugs on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail at the hearing on Friday.

Clon Dara estate, Skeoge Road. DER2126GS - 091

He told the court that the Fire Service attended an automatic call out to an address in Clon Dara where they could see and smell smoke.

After trying to gain entry the defendant was said to have appeared on a balcony and threatened to throw boiling water at the officers.

As the Fire Service tried to enter the property O'Reilly pushed a chest of drawers downstairs at them.

He refused entry and a specialist police unit had to be deployed.

Once entry was gaine,d a quantity of suspected class A drugs was found, which the officer said came to almost 300 grammes.

The defendant was taken to the Accident and Emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital and while there and afterwards he allegedly said he intended to get his car and run it into a crowd of pedestrians.

The officer said police took this threat seriously, especially with the Halloween Festival.

The court heard that the defendant denied the white powder found was illegal drugs but accepted he pushed the chest of drawers down the stairs.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending, O'Reilly has 108 previous convictions, and risk to the public due to his threats.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the episode was fuelled by drink and drugs and his client had apologised to the Fire Service.

He said that the defendant was adamant the white powder found was not class A drugs and the solicitor added that no one would trust the accused with drugs of that value.

Bail was refused and O'Reilly was remanded in custody to appear again on November 27.