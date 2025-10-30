Police officer returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on historical sex offences

By Court Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:41 GMT
Bishop Street Courthouse
A serving police officer has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court after appearing in court charged with a series of historical sex offences.

The man, who cannot be named due to an interim anonymity order imposed by the court, appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court sitting on Thursday.

The police officer faces a total of 17 charges dating back to dates between January 6, 1982 and January 7, 1984 against two alleged victims.

The charges include indecent assault on both a male and a female child. They also include gross indecency charges.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

The man said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage during the hearing on Thursday.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 20 and released on bail.

