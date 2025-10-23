PPS director Stephen Herron acknowledges ‘prolonged and painful’ process endured by Bloody Sunday families

Public Prosecution Service director Stephen Herron has acknowledged the acquittal of Soldier F comes after a ‘prolonged and painful process’ for the Bloody Sunday families.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Herron was speaking after the former British paratrooper was found not guilty of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on Thursday.

“Our thoughts today are foremost with the Wray and McKinney families, those who were wounded, and the loved ones of all killed and injured on Bloody Sunday. We understand that today’s outcome comes after a prolonged and painful process for those families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank the families - both those involved directly in the prosecution and others - for the constructive and dignified way they engaged with us over a number of years,” said the PPS director.

Families of the Bloody Sunday victims gather at the Markets Community Centre before proceeding to the Laganside Courts in Belfast for the verdict on Soldier F.

The acknowledgment comes after Soldier F was acquitted of a range of criminal charges, including murder, in relation to the events of Bloody Sunday.

The PPS said it respected the verdict reached by the trial Judge Patrick Lynch which came ‘after thorough consideration of the legally admissible evidence relating to the murders of James Wray, 22, and William McKinney, 26 and the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon, Patrick O’Donnell and others unknown’.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron said: “The challenges of prosecuting legacy cases are well documented. From the outset, this case presented complex legal and evidential issues, including the admissibility and reliability of statements taken from soldiers by the Royal Military Police at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These difficulties have been recognised by the courts, including the Divisional Court when giving judgment on a challenge to the PPS decision to discontinue the prosecution of Soldier F and not to prosecute the other soldiers who fired shots on Bloody Sunday."

Mr. Herron added: “We can assure the public that all decision-making in this case was conducted independently and impartially and fully in accordance with our Code for Prosecutors.”

An original decision to prosecute was issued on 2019. However, a decision not to prosecute was taken in July 2021.

This was successfully challenged by the Bloody Sunday families and the trial proceeded, commencing last month with the verdict delivered on Thursday.