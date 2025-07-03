Priest released to police custody in Derry for further questioning

By Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 11:47 BST
A priest currently in custody after he was charged with attempted sexual communication with a child has appeared at Derry Magistrates' Court where he was released into police custody for further questioning.

Edward Gallagher (58) of Orchard Park in Lifford in County Donegal has been charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17, 2025.

At a sitting of Derry Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, Gallagher appeared before the court and a Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector told the court police wanted to take him back into police custody for a period of three days.

The Inspector told the court that the request was being made because they wanted to question him in regards to seven possible new offences.

There was no objection from Gallagher's defence team to the application and District Judge Conor Heaney released Gallagher into police custody for a period of three days.

