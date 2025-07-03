Priest released to police custody in Derry for further questioning

A priest currently in custody after he was charged with attempted sexual communication with a child has appeared at Derry Magistrates' Court where he was released into police custody for further questioning.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Gallagher (58) of Orchard Park in Lifford in County Donegal has been charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17, 2025.

At a sitting of Derry Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, Gallagher appeared before the court and a Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector told the court police wanted to take him back into police custody for a period of three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inspector told the court that the request was being made because they wanted to question him in regards to seven possible new offences.

There was no objection from Gallagher's defence team to the application and District Judge Conor Heaney released Gallagher into police custody for a period of three days.