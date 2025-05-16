Probation for Derry man who pleaded guilty to theft, disorderly and knife offences

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with theft, disorderly behaviour and possession of a knife.

Darren Johnston (42) of Duncreggan Road was charged with disorderly behaviour on July 31, 2022 following an incident in Foyleside car park when police responded to an alleged assault.

Johnston was said to have pushed another man away but was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour.

He was also charged with, on February 17, 2024, being in possession of a blade and, on March 18, 2024 and August 19, 2024, of stealing alcohol costing £10.85.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Defence barrister Fergal McCormack said Johnston pleaded guilty.

District Judge Ted Magill said Johnston's pre-sentence report made for 'sad reading', showing how someone had made 'a good life for themselves' before 'being overtaken by drink'.

He said that Johnston had a 'very limited record' consisting mostly of disorderly behaviour and assault charges.

Johnston was sentenced to probation and ordered pay compensation of £10.85 to the shops he stole the alcohol from.