Probation for Derry man who threatened to bite off a police officer’s nose

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with resisting police, assaulting police and disorderly behaviour after threatening to bite off a police officer's nose.

Brandon Bamford (24) of Clonmeen Drive in the Strathfoyle area of Derry was charged after police officers were called to the scene of an incident on June 10 this year.

Bamford was reported to be kicking the door of his father's house, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday morning.

He was said to be heavily intoxicated when police officers arrived and became aggressive with the officers, threatening to bite the nose off one of them, the court was told.

The defendant later apologised after seeing footage of the incident, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.

The court heard that Bamford blamed alcohol and mental health issues for the offending.

The defendant was given an eighteen month probation order by the District Judge on Friday.