Probation for man who admitted using social media to stalk and harass four women he didn’t know

A forty-one years old man who admitted abusing social media to stalk and harass four women he didn't know, has been put on probation for eighteen months and ordered not to contact his victims for four years.

John Whoriskey from Springwell House in the Springfield Road area of Belfast committed the offences on various dates between August 2021 and December 2023.

The defendant, who was dependent on cocaine when he committed the offences, was told by District Judge Ted Magill that his offending was both serious and appalling.

The court heard the first victim reported she had been receiving unwanted messages in August 2021 and January 2022.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The messages then started again between January 23 and November of that year.

The messages originated from ‘11 different WhatsApp Accounts’ with at least one being from someone she knew but this was a fake account.

One message was described as 'sexually explicit' and others as sexually suggestive.

There was a picture sent of a semi-nude male, the court heard.

Whoriskey was interviewed in December 2023 and made ‘a mostly no comment interview’.

His phone was triaged and the injured party's number was found on it.

Three other victims then came forward to make similar allegations against the defendant.

One woman said she was contacted by a number allegedly from someone she knew who was aware she was on a night out, the court heard.

She was also sent explicit pictures.

Another woman said she had been contacted and she had no idea how the caller had got her number.

Another victim said she had received messages calling her 'gorgeous' and they came from an account with a photo of someone else.

When interviewed again Whoriskey said he couldn't recall due to drugs and alcohol.

He said he didn't know where he got the names and numbers or why he did it.

Defence barrister Stephen Mooney said he accepted the offences were serious given the number of victims in the case. He told the court that since his arrest the defendant, who had no previous convictions, had not re-offended.

"He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity thereby sparing the victims the ordeal of having to give evidence in open court. The pre-sentence report states that it was a tragedy on a tragedy on a tragedy and pathetic. He has now moved to Belfast and the injured parties should have no further fear from him,” he said.

Judge Magill said one of the aggravating factors in the case was the number of injured parties.

"You contacted these people on social media. That must have been very distressing for them. You sent them appalling messages and screen shots.

"I take into consideration that you have a complex range of needs. You had an adverse childhood experience and a traumatic event throughout your adult life resulting in mental health and addiction issues.

"Your arrest appears to have been the impetus for you to address your issues and I note you are currently engaging with the relevant professionals in that regard.

"You committed these offences when you had fallen under the influence of cocaine and alcohol but since your arrest you have completely divorced yourself from those addictions,” Judge Magill said.