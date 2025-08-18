Psychiatric report awaited for Derry man charged with preventing lawful burial of father’s corpse

A Derry man charged with preventing the lawful burial of his father's corpse is awaiting a psychiatric report the local Crown Court was told on Monday.

John Garrett O'Sullivan (56) of Culmore Road in Derry faces one charge that he prevented the lawful burial of a corpse on dates between July 1 and July 18, 2024.

At Monday’s sitting in Bishop Street Courthouse defence barrister Stephen Mooney told the court that the issue was still the defendant's fitness to plead.

He told Derry Crown Court that a psychiatrist had seen the defendant on two occasions over the summer.

Bishop Street Courthouse

But Mr. Mooney advised the court that there was still no report available at this stage.

The case was adjourned until September 19 and the defendant remains in custody.

O’Sullivan originally appeared in court on July 22, 2024, charged with attempting to 'prevent the lawful and decent burial' of his father's body.

