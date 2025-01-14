Section 41 anti-terror arrests in Derry and Strabane halved last year
Derry & Strabane accounted for the second highest number of arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 in the north in 2024 with 21.
This represented a reduction by 27 (56%) from 48 such arrests in 2023.
Last year Belfast recorded more Section 41 arrests with 24.
Four of the 21 people arrested in Derry and Strabane under Section 41 of TACT2000 were subsequently charged (with any offence) in 2024, compared with eight out of 48 in 2023.
Section 41 of the TACT2000 ‘enables police officers to arrest persons whom they reasonably suspect to be a terrorist’.
According to the annual report it is possible that the four people who were charged after being arrested under Section 41 of TACT2000 may have subsequently been charged under legislation other than the Terrorism Act.