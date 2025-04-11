Self-confessed drug dealer to be sentenced next month in Derry
David Peter Monteith, 36, from London Street, has admitted being concerned in offering to supply cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin.
He also admitted possessing cannabis and diazepam, and possessing pregabalin with intent to supply the drug.
Monteith pleaded guilty to possessing a hammer, a Stanley knife and two screwdrivers for use in a burglary or theft and guilty to two charges of theft.
He admitted committing the offences between January and June 2023.
Monteith additionally pleaded guilty to a charge of committing riotous assembly on July 9 of last year.
A charge of causing criminal damage to a P.S.N.I. Landrover on the same date has been left on the books.
Judge Neil Rafferty K.C. told Monteith that he'll sentence him for all offences on May 13.