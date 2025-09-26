Sentence deferred for Belfast man with 224 previous convictions who stole car from Foyleside

A Belfast man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing a car from Foyleside and a number of driving offences, theft, assaulting police and possession of class C drugs.

John McDaniel (40) of Devenish Court in Belfast was charged with, on May 3 last year, stealing and damaging a car from Foyleside car park.

Following a report from the car's owner McDaniel was seen attempting to leave the car park by trying to rush out before the barrier had fully gone down.

The following day, McDaniel was arrested and a number of items belonging to the car's owner were found in his possession, as well as a small amount of cannabis.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Police also found that McDaniel was disqualified from driving until November 2026.

Following his arrest, police brought him to the hospital to treat his injuries. While there, McDaniel became aggressive towards police and hospital staff, spitting at officers and needing to be restrained.

He also refused a blood test and claimed that he hadn't been driving the vehicle.

Defence barrister Sinead Rogan said that McDaniel had been in custody from May last year to January this year, adding that he had recently begun to de-escalate his offending and is seeking treatment for his drug issues.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay told McDaniel that he 'can't give probation' as he has 224 previous convictions.

He deferred sentencing for eight months to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble until May 22 next year, and imposed a £750 compensation order.