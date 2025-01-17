Sentence leading to deportation would be 'wholly disproportionate' - Derry judge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

District Judge Barney McElholm has said it would be 'wholly disproportionate' to impose a sentence on a Romanian woman who has been here for 20 years that would lead her to be deported.

He was speaking in the case of Emoke Circa (43) of Fallowlea Park in Derry, who was charged with five assaults on police and also faced a charge of criminal damage that occurred on September 1 2024.

The court heard that police responded to a concern for safety report in connection with a woman in the city centre.

They found Circa who was unco-operative and went to walk away. She then slapped an officer in the face and her dog bit an officer.

Circa continued to be aggressive and spat at officers as well as kicking one on the chest, and limb restraints had to be applied.

She also bit the officer who had been bitten by the dog.

Defence barrister Michael Donaghey said it was 'a very serious case'.

He said the defendant had been here working in the health service for 20 years.

The barrister said that at the time of this incident Circa had been facing 'challenging family circumstances'.

He said as the law stood, if she received a suspended sentence she would be deported and would 'lose everything'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Circa had been here for 20 years without incident and it would not be proportionate for her to be deported.

He imposed a sentence of 240 hours community service and ordered her to pay the officers a total of £600.