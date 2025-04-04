Sentenced for 'reprehensible' behaviour at Derry Hospital's A&E

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A judge has given a suspended sentence to a man for what he described as 'totally unacceptable behaviour' in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Cormac McGroarty (22) of Milldale Crescent in Derry admitted a charge of disorderly behavior that occurred on December 26, 2023.

The court heard that police were in attendance at the hospital and two males, one of them being the defendant, were shouting in A&E.

Police warned them about their behaviour.

A short time later a male and female with bruising entered A&E and a shouting match ensued between them and the two males.

At around 9am police were told two males were fighting again, one being the defendant.

Police separated the pair and McGroarty was charged.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the behaviour was 'reprehensible' and totally unacceptable, especially in a hospital setting.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said that people were generally nervous attending hospital 'without this sort of conduct'.

He sentenced McGroarty to four months in prison suspended for 18 months.