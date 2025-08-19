Sentencing in furious cycling case at Derry court delayed due to arrest on new charges

A man who was due to be sentenced in Derry Crown Court for furious cycling on Monday did not appear as he was in police custody on other charges the local Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Shane Coyle (26) of Kingsmere Gardens in Derry was charged with, on April 4 last year and April 13 this year, being involved in the supply of class A drugs.

He was also charged with, on August 17 this year, being in possession of criminal property.

Coyle was initially arrested on April 13 this year when police attended his address in relation to an assault charge.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

While there, Coyle was allegedly seen to hide a number of items and a search allegedly found 10g of class A with a street value of £1000, as well as bags and scales.

He was also alleged to have been found to have hidden £300 cash in his shoe and police arrested him and seized his phone.

Coyle allegedly refused to give police the access code for his phone and was initially refused bail before finally being released on a number of conditions, including having no contact with his co-accused and not to be in possession of any Internet-enabled device.

He was arrested on May 15 and police seized another phone that, when examined, was allegedly found to 'overwhelming' evidence that he was involved in drug dealing in the city.

Most recently, he was arrested on August 17 and charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs after police found a smartphone in a pillowcase. He initially denied owning the phone but later gave police the passcode.

Police, the court was told. also found £1,340 in cash and evidence of alleged 'drug related criminality', including contact with his co-accused.

Coyle claimed that the drugs found were for personal use and gave no comment answers when questioned.

He was also on bail for alleged domestic offences involving his former partner and her new boyfriend.

Police objected to bail as they said he was at clear risk of reoffending.

The court heard that in the furious driving case the woman victim had sustained serious injuries including seven broken ribs, a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain and short term memory loss.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney said that Coyle was due to be sentenced for the charge of furious cycling in Derry Crown Court but was unable to attend as he had been arrested for the most recent drug related charges.

He said Coyle will appear in front of the Crown Court tomorrow.

Bail was denied and he will appear again on August 20 at Derry Crown Court.