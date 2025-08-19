Sexual abuser jailed after three year campaign by two Derry women who were attacked as they slept

Two women who pursued a three year campaign to bring their sexual abuser to justice have been praised at Derry Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Neil Rafferty, KC, praised the women for their 'determination and bravery' as he jailed Stephen Eddie Benson, 30, from Rathkeele Way in Creggan for forty-two months for sexually abusing the two women as they slept in the home of one of the victims on July 9, 2022.

Benson pleaded guilty on the morning of his trial earlier this year when presented with DNA evidence which linked him to the two offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victims, who were in court for sentencing, told Judge Rafferty they wanted Benson to be named publicly.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Both had written in personal victim statements that their lives had been on hold since reporting the abuse three years ago.

One wrote: "It has taken three years to get to court and during that time he has spread lies about us. The incident took place in my home which should have been a place of safety for me.

"I am and have been determined not to let this man get away with what he did. It has constantly been on my mind for the last three years and it has left a mark on me that I do not think will ever go away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second victim wrote: "While I was relieved that he eventually pleaded guilty he should have done so earlier so I could have avoided all of the unnecessary stress.”

Judge Rafferty told the women ‘too many injured parties in these sort of cases say their lives have been on hold until the case has ended'

"The fear of not being believed is not the case here. Both of you had the strength and determination to pursue the complaint and seeing it through so that the defendant when faced with the evidence against him pleaded guilty. You both have the gold standard of vindication for victims.

"Victims in these cases historically talk about everything being about him. It is not about him. What happened to you were crimes and that is why you are here today and why he is here today,” he said.

Benson was jailed for 42 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely. A Sexual Offences Prevention Order was imposed for five years.