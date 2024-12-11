Shane Frane, who was convicted of Philippa Reynolds manslaughter in Derry in 2013, sentenced for absconding

An on-the-run prisoner who was convicted of the manslaughter of PSNI Constable Philippa Reynolds in Derry in 2013 has received another prison sentence.

Shane Frane (37) was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court on Wedensday, for being unlawfully at large while under sentence.

He was given a sentence of six months, which is to run consecutively with the sentence he is currently on.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, police received a report from HMP Maghaberry that Frane, was unlawfully at large.

An image of Shane Frane released by the PSNI after he absconded earlier this year.

He is currently serving an indeterminate custodial sentence for the manslaughter of Constable Reynolds in Derry in February 2013.

He was released from HMP Maghaberry on January 17, 2024 on an eight hour unaccompanied day release to return to HMP Maghaberry that evening, however he failed to return.

Frane was later located by An Garda Siochána in the Republic of Ireland. An extradition warrant was issued and he was extradited back to Northern Ireland in August 2024 and arrested by virtue of the warrant and taken to Lisburn Court where he was remanded back into custody.

Constable Philippa Reynolds

Detective Inspector Bell said: “We continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate and arrest persons sought either jurisdiction. We appreciate the continued assistance of An Garda Siochana in tracking down those who abscond from the justice system here in Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring before the courts those who seek to evade justice. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”