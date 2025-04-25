Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who tackled a woman 'as a prank' but left her with a fractured ankle has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Millar (28) of Wheatfield Park in Ballymoney admitted a charge of causing grievious bodily harm to the woman on July 12 last year.

The court heard that the woman was in the Limavady Road area and the defendant, who was known to her, executed a sliding tackle to her legs, knocking her to the ground and fracturing her ankle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When interviewed, Millar made full admissions and said he didn't mean to hurt her and had done it 'as a prank'.

Court.

Millar's defence said his client thought 'it would be a great prank' and the incident was 'a moment of madness'.

Millar accepted responsibility and offered his sincere apologies.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said that it was 'an unfortunate incident' that left the young lady badly injured.

She said she would take a 'somewhat exceptional' approach.

The Deputy Judge imposed a suspended sentence of 3 months.