‘Solidarity’ for Bloody Sunday families while unionists question Soldier F prosecution

Aontú deputy leader Gemma Brolly has expressed solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families after Soldier F was acquitted of the murders of William McKinney and James Wray on Thursday.

The County Derry Aontú spokesperson said there would be ‘widespread anger and disbelief by both families and the wider community, especially in Derry at this outcome’.

“The bravery of the families in reaching the point where an accused soldier sat in a dock in itself was a herculean task,” she stated.

Ms. Brolly added: “We are thinking of those families today and all those who continue to yearn for justice.”

Soldiers taking cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters on Bloody Sunday. Issue date: Wednesday September 24, 2025.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “This is a devastating blow to the families of peaceful protestors who were murdered in cold blood by the British state.”

Unionist politicians, however, took a contrary view.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he welcomed what he described as a ‘common sense judgement’.

"Soldier F trial has been a painful and protracted process,” he said.

Ulster Unionist Justice Spokesperson Doug Beattie said: “This is not the verdict the families would have wanted, but it has been clear from the very start that the evidence, hearsay statements from two soldiers present at the time without legal representation, would never achieve the guilty verdict the families so desperately wanted.”

TUV MP Jim Allister said: “The acquittal of Soldier F is most welcome, but raises the fundamental question of why this veteran was put through the ordeal of the last few years, given the self evident inadequacy of the ’evidence’!”