Suspended sentence at Derry court for man who managed to stay out of trouble

A man who had managed to stay out of trouble for a period of time has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Patrick McGlinchey (54) of Carnhill in Derry appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday charged with assaulting police and possessing drugs on January 21 of this year.

The court heard that police had occasion to speak to the defendant and were 'met with resistance', including McGlinchey barricading the door on that date.

Police, the court was told, gained access to the dwelling and the defendant then kicked out at two officers.

A quantity of drugs were also found on the defendant, the court heard.

When interviewed McGlinchey apologised for his behaviour.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said the defendant had managed to stay out of trouble and was seeking assistance for his problems.

McGlinchey was sentenced to four months in custody suspended for 18 months.