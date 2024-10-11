Suspended sentence for Derry man arrested for possessing knife and other offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard that after police arrested a man for possessing a knife they found two bags of cocaine on him and another in the police vehicle that had taken him to custody.

Ciaran Burke (31) of Lisfannon Park in Derry admitted a series of offences and was sentence on Friday.

The court heard that on December 13, 2021 police were in attendance at the train station in Derry’s Waterside area and noticed a female alighting from a taxi.

The woman, the court was told, attracted attention by dropping items of her luggage and then making off when she saw police.

The defendant was also in the vehicle and when police approached he handed them 12 Diazepam tablets.

The court then heard that on February 26 this year police received a report that Burke had left the house with a knife.

Police found him in Abbey Street in the Bogside area, and when he was asked, he produced a 'large kitchen knife'.

The cocaine was also found on him and in the police vehicle.

Finally, the court heard that on March 10 the defendant's mother called police to remove him from the house.

While police were there, Burke refused to comply and attempted to grab the handcuffs.

A small amount of cannabis was also found.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client had long been addicted to drugs.

He said he had been the victim of a shooting in 2019 and had suffered from the consequences of this.

Burke was given six months, suspended for three years.