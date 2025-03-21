Suspended sentence for Derry man for attempted criminal damage to sister’s windows

A man has been given a suspended sentence for attempted criminal damage to his sister's door.

Caolan Hayden (32) of Fahan Street admitted two charges of attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour on March 20.

The court heard police received a report from the defendant's sister stating that her brother was kicking at her doors and windows.

The woman said the defendant had been staying at her address and she had asked him to leave.

She said her children were upset by the incident.

At interview Hayden denied the offences and said he had knocked at the door but hadn't used any force nor gone near the windows.

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk said his client had not gone to the address with the intention of causing a scene.

He said Hayden claimed he wanted his sister to phone him a taxi and she had refused.

The solicitor said Hayden had recently served 'a significant sentence'.

Hayden was sentenced to four months suspended for 2 years.