Suspended sentence for Derry man who admitted threatening and abuse behaviour towards ex-partner
Seamus Mullan (54) of Foyle Park admitted one charge of threatening and abusive behaviour on March 21.
The court heard the injured party contacted police to say the defendant was banging on her door.
She said he had been phoning 'all evening' and on one occasion when she answered Mullan asked her who was with her.
The woman said felt threatened by the behaviour.
When questioned Mullan said he had received bad news and started drinking and apologised 'profusely'.
Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said Mullan had successfully completed a probation order imposed for offences involving the same injured party.
He said this was a case where 'a relapse' had occurred and Mullan had started drinking again.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that Mullan 'doesn't have a good record' .
Mullan was sentenced to 10 months in custody suspended for two years.