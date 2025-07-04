Suspended sentence for Derry man who admitted threatening and abuse behaviour towards ex-partner

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court after he admitted threatening and abusive behaviour towards his former partner.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seamus Mullan (54) of Foyle Park admitted one charge of threatening and abusive behaviour on March 21.

The court heard the injured party contacted police to say the defendant was banging on her door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said he had been phoning 'all evening' and on one occasion when she answered Mullan asked her who was with her.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The woman said felt threatened by the behaviour.

When questioned Mullan said he had received bad news and started drinking and apologised 'profusely'.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said Mullan had successfully completed a probation order imposed for offences involving the same injured party.

He said this was a case where 'a relapse' had occurred and Mullan had started drinking again.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that Mullan 'doesn't have a good record' .

Mullan was sentenced to 10 months in custody suspended for two years.