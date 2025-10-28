Suspended sentence for Derry man who hung on to bannisters to resist arrest

A man has received a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court after he appeared on foot of an arrest warrant.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam McMonagle (31) of Carranbane Walk in Derry had been convicted on the papers of a charge of resisting police and had not appeared for sentencing.

Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday that on February 11, 2022, police had occasion to attend an address and that McMonagle was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant was reported to have grabbed hold of the bannister rails in the property to try to prevent his arrest, the court heard.

Bishop Street Courthouse

When police tried to place him in a vehicle he again resisted the arresting officers, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman told the court that his client objected to being arrested but that the situation had not escalated beyond resisting arrest.

McMonagle was given a two month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.