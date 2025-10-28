Suspended sentence for Derry man who hung on to bannisters to resist arrest
Adam McMonagle (31) of Carranbane Walk in Derry had been convicted on the papers of a charge of resisting police and had not appeared for sentencing.
Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday that on February 11, 2022, police had occasion to attend an address and that McMonagle was arrested.
The defendant was reported to have grabbed hold of the bannister rails in the property to try to prevent his arrest, the court heard.
When police tried to place him in a vehicle he again resisted the arresting officers, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman told the court that his client objected to being arrested but that the situation had not escalated beyond resisting arrest.
McMonagle was given a two month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.