Suspended sentence for Derry man who was disorderly and abusive to police

A man who became disorderly and abusive to police has received a suspended sentence.

William Temple (40) of Foyle Road admitted two offences on November 30, 2024.

The court heard police were attending an incident and Temple was present.

He began shouting profanities and was abusive to police despite being warned.

Bishop Street Courthouse

When arrested he tensed his arms and resisted. Temple later apologised.

Defending Michael Donaghy said Temple had alcohol issues and 73 convictions but made early admissions.

Temple was given three months suspended for 18 months.