Suspended sentence for Derry woman who put ‘so much fear in workers’ they locked themselves in office

A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court after she admitted two assault charges and one of criminal damage.

Cherish Devine (29) of Foyle Road admitted the offences that occurred on June 18.

The court heard police were called to a supported living complex following a report Devine was shouting at staff and banging doors.

Police spoke to two staff members who said Devine had damaged a door and put two workers into so much fear they locked themselves in an office.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Damage was set at £100.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client had returned to the complex with alcohol on her.

He said Devine was a 'vulnerable' individual who had lost her accommodation as a result of the incident.

The barrister said there was no real excuse just 'intoxication'.

District Judge Conor Heaney told Devine said her behaviour was 'unacceptable'.

He imposed a sentence of two months suspended for two years and ordered her to pay £100.