Suspended sentence for man who exposed himself to 17-year-old female shop assistant in Derry

Derry Magistrates’ Court has heard how a man exposed himself to a 17-year-old female shop assistant and then returned a week later to the same shop in Derry's Foyleside and exposed himself again to staff.

Somkenechi Ownu (21) of Lower Nassau Street in Derry admitted two charges of exposure on February 18 and February 25 of this year in the H&M store in Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that Ownu entered the store on February 18 and said he wanted to try on a pair of boxers and while asking he exposed his penis to the 17-year-old female assistant.

The injured party found the incident 'repulsive' and was upset, the court was told. A week later, on February 25, 2024, the defendant entered the store again at 2.25pm.

The defendant went to the fitting room and had left the curtain half open which the manager believed was deliberate, the court heard.

He was recognised as the same man and as the manager approached the fitting room Ownu pulled the curtain open completely exposing himself and security was called to the scene.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said he had no doubt Ownu had returned to the store hoping the 17-year-old would be there.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client accepted that the aggravating feature was the age of one of the victims.

He said that neither victim 'deserved to be treated like that.'

The barrister said that Ownu was in his final year of a university course.

He described the two incidents as 'a week of stupidity' that would impact on the defendant's life.

Judge Archer told Derry Magistrates’ Court that the defendant’s behaviour was 'deplorable' and that a report had made it clear that it was purely for sexual gratification.

He told the court that the defendant was 21-years-old and now had a sexual offence conviction that would 'affect you for the rest of your life.'

Ownu was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register for a period of seven years.