Suspended sentence for man who kicked police in Derry

A man described as a 'complete nuisance' has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with disorderly behavior, resisting and assaulting police, and indecent behavior.

Cillian McLaughlin (20) of Jefferson Court in Derry was charged after, on February 9 this year, he shouted abuse at police when they responded to a report of a potential altercation.

While being arrested, McLaughlin began kicking his legs and attempting to resist, kicking an officer multiple times.

He was also charged with indecent behavior after police approached him on May 3 this year while doing checks.

McLaughlin ran and was found urinating against a wall, leading to his arrest.

On January 11 this year, McLaughlin was arrested for disorderly behavior after shouting at police.

Defence Barrister Michael Donaghy said McLaughlin has been working in Spain for months and has been staying out of trouble.

District Judge Ted Magill called his behavior 'unacceptable', describing McLaughlin as a 'complete nuisance' and sentencing him to four months in custody, suspended for two years.