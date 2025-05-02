Suspended sentence for man who refused to move and told police he was ‘waiting for Keir Starmer’ at Derry PSNI station

By Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 12:27 BST
A man who was blocking a barrier at Strand Road PSNI station and told police he was 'waiting for Keir Starmer' when asked to move has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Raymond Hugh Fitzpatrick (66) with an address at Ormeau Road in Belfast was charged with disorderly behaviour on January 19.

The court heard that Fitzpatrick approached the barrier at the entrance to the PSNI station hindering access.

He was asked to move on numerous occasions and became abusive to police calling them 'orange b------s'.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Despite warnings the defendant persisted being abusive and was arrested.

District Judge Ted Magill said that the defendant had 133 previous convictions.

He said that during this incident Fitzpatrick was 'extremely intoxicated' which he said was a feature of much of his offending.

The judge said that the police 'have enough to deal with without people like you. '

Fitzpatrick was given a three month sentence suspended for 18 months.

