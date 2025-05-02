Suspended sentence for man who refused to move and told police he was ‘waiting for Keir Starmer’ at Derry PSNI station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was blocking a barrier at Strand Road PSNI station and told police he was 'waiting for Keir Starmer' when asked to move has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond Hugh Fitzpatrick (66) with an address at Ormeau Road in Belfast was charged with disorderly behaviour on January 19.

The court heard that Fitzpatrick approached the barrier at the entrance to the PSNI station hindering access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was asked to move on numerous occasions and became abusive to police calling them 'orange b------s'.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Despite warnings the defendant persisted being abusive and was arrested.

District Judge Ted Magill said that the defendant had 133 previous convictions.

He said that during this incident Fitzpatrick was 'extremely intoxicated' which he said was a feature of much of his offending.

The judge said that the police 'have enough to deal with without people like you. '

Fitzpatrick was given a three month sentence suspended for 18 months.