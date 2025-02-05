Terms for bespoke review of Creswell case prepared by Department for Justice, says Long

Draft terms of reference for a bespoke review of the Jonathan Creswell case have now been prepared by the Department for Justice.

Naomi Long said: “It is vital that we understand and learn from the case in terms of both safeguarding victims and managing offenders. I am keen that the review begin as swiftly as possible.

"To that end, my Department has prepared draft terms of reference for the review.”

The Justice Minister said she has written to the Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, the chief executive of the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) Amanda Stewart, and the chief executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Neil Guckian, inviting input into the review.

Justice Minister Naomi Long. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Prison Service, she said, is also committed to engaging in that exercise.

Ms. Long was asked about the review at the Stormont Assembly.

"My Department has engaged with a prospective independent reviewer who, I am confident, will take the review forward in a sensitive and comprehensive way. I intend to write to the Justice Committee shortly to confirm the final terms of reference and to provide details of the reviewer,” she said.

The minister said ‘other organisations represented on the public protection arrangements Northern Ireland (PPANI) or the multi-agency risk assessment conferencing (MARAC) arrangements, which are aimed at supporting victims, may also be invited to participate in the review at the discretion of the reviewer’.

During her remarks in the Assembly Mrs Long said: "I expect that key agencies will want to engage positively and constructively with the review, so I welcome the feedback that my Department has already received from agencies on their involvement.”

She said it was hugely important that engagement with the family of Ms. Simpson takes place.

"We have been doing that when looking at the terms of reference for the review and at how we intend to move forward with that. It is important that Katie's family are at the very heart of the review.

"They feel that their questions have not yet been answered and, indeed, that more questions have arisen than answers provided. I want the independent reviewer to be in a position to engage with Katie's family as a priority as the work commences,” she said.

Last November the Police Ombudsman concluded that the initial police investigation into the death of Katie Simpson was ‘flawed’ and ‘failed the Simpson family’.

After the finding PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “First and foremost, I wish to express my deepest sympathy to Katie’s family and friends who have had to live with unimaginable pain and suffering as they continue to come to terms with the utterly shocking circumstances of her death.

“No family should ever have to experience what they are going through.

"I acknowledge that there were shortcomings in various stages of the investigation into Katie’s death and I unreservedly apologise for this.”

The 21-year-old showjumper died on August 10, 2020, after an incident at her Lettershandoney home on August 3, 2020.

Katie Simpson was driven part-way to Altnagelvin on August 3, 2020 by Creswell, the man subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

Creswell (36) was found dead a day after going on trial for her murder last April.