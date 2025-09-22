Three fined for running illegal lottery to raise funds for dissident Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association

By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:40 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 12:40 BST
Three men have been convicted of running an illegal lottery to raise funds for the dissident republican group the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA) at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Joseph Patrick Barr (37) of Sandringham Drive, Shaun Michael Given (44) of Ridgeway Drive and Gary McDaid (50) of Derrymore were convicted after a paper contest of charges of possessing lottery tickets and conducting a lottery on dates between November 7, 2019 and May 30, 2021.

Most Popular

The court heard the offences related to 'an illegal lottery on behalf of the IRPWA'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Conor Heaney said the bulk of the evidence had been agreed and he had been told none of the defendants would be giving evidence.

Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse

He said he was entitled to take an adverse inference from their refusal to testify and was satisfied after reading the papers that all three defendants were guilty.

Counsel for the accused said the case was 'of some vintage'. All three were fined a total of £300.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice