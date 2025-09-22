Three fined for running illegal lottery to raise funds for dissident Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association
Joseph Patrick Barr (37) of Sandringham Drive, Shaun Michael Given (44) of Ridgeway Drive and Gary McDaid (50) of Derrymore were convicted after a paper contest of charges of possessing lottery tickets and conducting a lottery on dates between November 7, 2019 and May 30, 2021.
The court heard the offences related to 'an illegal lottery on behalf of the IRPWA'.
District Judge Conor Heaney said the bulk of the evidence had been agreed and he had been told none of the defendants would be giving evidence.
He said he was entitled to take an adverse inference from their refusal to testify and was satisfied after reading the papers that all three defendants were guilty.
Counsel for the accused said the case was 'of some vintage'. All three were fined a total of £300.