Three men and six youths appear before Derry Magistrate's Court on riot charges

Three men and six youths have appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged in connection with the rioting in the city over the course of June 17 and 18.

Darrell Ramsey (30) of Rathlin Drive in Derry was charged with riotous behaviour at Nailor's Row on June 17.

Martin McDonald (29) of Cromore Gardens in Derry meanwhile was charged with riotous behaviour at the Lecky Road on June 18.

A third man, Michael O'Connor (47) of Glenfada Park in Derry was charged with inciting and encouraging a riot on June 18.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Six youths also appeared before Thiursday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court. They included a 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds. All six of the youths were charged with riotous behaviour on Monday and Tuesday, June 17and 18, and one of the 15-year-olds was also charged with possessing a petrol bomb.

A police officer gave evidence that disorder broke out at 7.30pm when a group of youths were observed heading towards the interface area.

Police, the court was told, intervened and disorder broke out with masonry, stones and petrol bombs being thrown at police.

As regards the defendant Ramsey, a police officer said that at one point during the disturbances a group of officers were under attack from masked rioters and that those conducting the attack were joined by three unmasked men. The police officer alleged one of those men was Ramsey. It was alleged that he was encouraging others to take part in the riot.

Ruairi Muldoon, defence solicitor on behalf of Ramsey, said that it had not been put to his client that he had thrown anything.

He said his client would accept he was in the area but denied rioting.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes asked was the violence connected to the disorder last week and was told it wasn't.

Similar evidence was given as regards McDonald who, the court was told, was in the vicinity of rioting in the Lecky Road. The defendant denied all the allegations.

Judge Holmes said there was extensive drone footage which could lead to further charges.

When O'Connor appeared, a police officer told the court that police he had allegedly been observed 'speaking' to a number of masked youths who then went on to riot while he allegedly videoed it.

All three men were granted bail on condition that they do not go within 100 metres of any police operation, observe a curfew and stay out of a specific area of the city.

When the youths appeared, Judge Holmes said he was not going to treat these cases any differently from the adults.

He said that as youths there was a statutory assumption for bail unless there were exceptional circumstances.

He released the youths on bail on condition that they observe a curfew and they will appear again on August 5.

The judge asked the PSNI to prioritise their examination of the drone footage to see if any further charges might arise.