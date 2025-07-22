Three men before Derry court charged in connection with spree of robberies and assaults

Three men have been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court after being charged in connection with several robberies and assaults in Derry city centre on July 20.

Ryan Doherty (23) of Clon Dara was charged with stealing beer valued at £15, criminal damage, assaults on police and criminal damage to an electronic tag.

Martin Trevor Stokes (19) of Cornshell Fields in Derry was charged with robbing a shop in Waterloo Place, assaulting police, stealing beer and two assaults again on July 20.

Patrick Kelly (18) of Northland Road was charged with robbery of a shop, retention of stolen goods and two assaults.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail during the hearing in Derry on Tuesday.

Doherty did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until August 14.

The court was told that on July 20 two men entered an off licence and were told they were not going to be served due to an earlier incident.

One of the men allegedly lifted a case of beer and walked out without paying.

The second man allegedly then pushed over three cases of beer causing them to smash.

Police said they observed three men walking nearby with a case of beer and drinking from cans. When they stopped, two of the men ran off leaving Doherty, the court was told.

At around 10pm two men were said to have entered a shop in Waterloo Street and allegedly threatened staff demanding money.

Staff were able to give a description of the men and Stokes and Kelly were, the court heard, identified and CCTV from the off licence also resulted in them being identified.

Shortly after they were arrested a woman came forward to say she had been racially abused by two men before being pushed over.

Another man came forward to say he had been assaulted by two men as he walked across the Peace Bridge.

Both Kelly and Stokes made no comment during interviews when questioned by police.

As regards Stokes, the court heard that he had 57 previous convictions and nine breaches of bail and there was a 'clear risk' of reoffending.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan for Stokes said the offences were going to be denied. She said that her client had been granted bail by the High Court and added that it would be some time before this case came to court.

As regards Kelly the court heard that he had 41 previous convictions with 17 breaches of bail. Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client was not currently on bail but did accept that he had several suspended sentences hanging over him.

District Judge Conor Heaney said these were 'very serious offences' and added that Kelly had allegedly committed these offences within days of receiving a suspended sentence.

He said as regards Stokes there would be no way he could be managed with conditions.

Bail was refused and both men were remanded in custody to appear again on August 14.